School counselor untangles bullying problem by styling student’s hair, sharing products

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A school counselor with a servant’s heart is making a big difference in classrooms using her own money to untangle a type of school bullying and stop students from speaking hurtful words about their classmates’ hair.

Tiffany Gibson is a mom, school counselor, and founder of Girls Steps Inc., a non-profit located at Opelika’s Raintree Community Center.

“We focus on girls grades 3-12. We are providing various interventions for them to be successful and future leaders. We also offer after-school programs for boys and girls and summer camps,” said Gibson.

Gibson is also a school counselor in Georgia who began her career in Alabama 21-years ago. Gibson says it’s hard to be a kid, especially in middle school. Students are exposed to the glare of social media, with its image-perfecting filters and impossible beauty standards. The result is a culture of constant peer pressure and bullying to look a certain way. It can be overwhelming for boys and especially young girls.

“We are no longer just guiding kids; we have to take care of their social and emotional learning, so we are geared more towards the mental health of our students because some kids can’t get through the day,” said Gibson.

Last year, Gibson noticed girls were being made fun of because of their hair, specifically their edges.

“Hair is big, it’s a trillion-dollar industry, and so with a lot of our African American girls, some of the products we get in school do not go well with their hair pattern or texture of their hair,” said Gibson.

Gibson felt it was a problem she could quickly address. So, as many caring educators do, she used her own money to fill a need and purchased several varieties of hair creams to give to her students. She also shows them how to use it.

“I am a mom, and I would want someone to do this for my daughter if she needed it. So, I call them into my office, and we work on their hair. They go out smiling. It is a hygiene issue too. At the end of the day, we need to make sure we have healthy, happy kids, who feel good about themselves,” said Gibson.

Since Gibson began keeping hair products at school and giving them away, young girls are no longer being made fun of for their hair. Gibson silenced the hurtful talk. Some students choose to leave their products in her office. She puts them in a bag with the girl’s name on it. Some girls decide to take their products home and do their hair. Still, if they need help, Gipson is ready. She uses time as a way to bond with her students.

“I put on a pair of gloves and go to work. They are happy, and we are building a relationship. I am building that relationship with kids by meeting their needs, and it makes me feel good they come to me asking for help. It makes me feel good they trust me,” said Gibson.

Gibson feels sure hair bullying is a problem in other schools too. So, through her non-profit, Girls Steps Inc, she is taking donations for hair care products to share with other schools and counselors in her network. She wants to reach as many girls in need as possible.

“A lot of kids know how to do it; they just may not have the product to do it with,” said Gibson.

If you’d like to donate products to help fill this need, you can drop them off at the Raintree Community Center located at 500 Raintree Street in Opelika, Alabama, from 2:00 PM until 6:00 PM, Monday-through Thursday. You can also mail them. Gibson will make sure the hair care products get to the young ladies who need them. Counselors, if you’re interested in setting up hair care kits for your school, don’t hesitate to get in touch with Gibson by visiting the Girls Steps Inc. website at www.gstepsinc.org