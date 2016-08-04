Schools to implement Increased Learning Time

COLUMBUS, Ga. – All elementary, middle and high schools in Muscogee County will include Increased Learning Time in their school days. That equates to about 30 minutes of scheduled time a day.

It allows students to work with teachers in different courses based on students’ needs. Chief of Academics Keith Seifert says it’s not taking time away from any core or elective classes.

He calls Increase Learning Time an opportunity to enhance students’ education opportunities.

“If there’s an opportunity for students who are struggling in particular content areas, it provides them an opportunity to what we call preview some curriculum,” Seifert said.

The Muscogee County School District is also encouraging STEAM education. STEAM is similar to STEM education emphasizing science, technology, engineering and math, but it includes arts.

The district is specifically focusing on integrating arts into kindergarten classrooms.