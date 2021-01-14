Schwarzenegger offers praise for Georgia secretary of state, way he handled phone call from President Trump

Georgia Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has stood firm in the face of criticism from President Donald Trump.

On Saturday January 2nd, Raffensperger and his staff took a call from President Trump.

This call lasted an hour and when it was done it became one of the reasons the House voted to impeach the president.

“I had to respectfully respond and let the president know that what he was saying was not supported by the facts,” Raffensperger said. “He had been fed a lot of information, misinformation, disinformation, stuff that just wasn’t true. I had to speak to that so that he knew that I knew what the facts were.”

For his work during the contentious election, Raffensperger was named a hero of Democracy by former California governor and actor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

“He said what he needed to say,” Schwarzenegger said. “That the president was trying to tamper with the outcome of the election. And that’s an absolute no-no.”

It is not easy to speak truth to power .

“He had the very clear vision to serve the people rather than a president or a party,” Schwarzenegger said. “And I think that’s what makes him a hero.”

It’s not often you get called a hero by big-screen action hero.

“II appreciate the affirmation,” Raffensperger said, “and am very grateful for that comment.”

In addition to Raffensperger, Muscogee County Director of Registrations and Elections Nancy Boren was also honored by Schwarzenegger’s institute.