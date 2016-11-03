Science queen makes “STEM” look cool

SMITHS STATION, Ala. – A science expert traveling across the U.S. made a stop here in the valley talking with students and teaching them that science can be fun.

Noreen the Science Queen was at East Smith Station Elementary School on Thursday doing science experiments for the kids.

Noreen the Science Queen wants kids to consider careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

Dozens of students were rewarded with this science show.

Noreen says 75% of careers require science and math preparation.

So why not teach the future leaders of tomorrow, today?