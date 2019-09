LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – It looks like something out of an episode of “Game of Thrones,” but it's a real dinosaur. The creature was discovered by University of Southern California scientist and his research group. They are calling the new species the “Frozen Dragon of the North.”

USC assistant professor Dr. Michael Habib and his team pieced together a new genus and species of azhdarchid pterosaur which they coined Cryodrakon boreas, according to an article published Tuesday in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology.