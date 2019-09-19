Look up to the sky: You can spot the International Space Station tonight

The ISS will be one of the brightest objects in the sky.

Head outside and look up, the International Space Station will be visible tonight starting at 8:44 PM eastern time. You’ll notice a steady movement without flashing lights as it begins to make its pass from the west/southwest, climbing high in the sky and then disappearing in the northeastern sky. All of this will be visible for about 6 minutes and will be incredibly bright, in fact it could be the brightest object in the sky. Clear skies and comfortable temperatures will make this a perfect family event.

When: Tonight 8:44 PM eastern

Where: Look to the west/southwest

Next Viewing: Friday night at 7:58 PM eastern in the south/southwest