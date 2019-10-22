Meteors from Halley’s Comet to be visible Monday night, Tuesday morning

(WIAT) — It has been 33 years since Halley’s Comet made its way to the Earth’s atmosphere. And it’ll be even longer until it returns. But there is a bright side. A very bright side.

The Orionids meteor shower will be visible in the sky Monday night until early Tuesday morning.

Orionids meteor shower will peak tonight. Here's how to watch https://t.co/Rh7DzYd45h pic.twitter.com/gIh4Ng8bhF — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 21, 2019

The Orionid meteor shower will peak on Monday and Tuesday, sprinkling remnants of Halley's Comet in Earth's atmosphere to create a dazzling display. https://t.co/LJ6uhcW7K5 — CNN (@CNN) October 21, 2019

If you’d rather watch online, Stonehenge’s year-round camera is offering a view of the Orionids in a live stream from 6 p.m. to 11 a.m. CT.

Halley’s Comet will make its next appearance in 2061.

LATEST POSTS