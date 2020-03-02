NASA expected to name new Mars Rover later this month

(WRBL) – The National Aeronautics and Space Administration is expected to reveal the name of the new Mars 2020 rover later this month.

The space agency turned to America’s youth this time for the name of the rover, and held a “Name the Rover” essay contest. Students from kindergarten to 12th grade were eligible to enter the contest. NASA picked 155 semi-finalists.

The grand prize winner and selected rover name will be announced later this month, and the winner will be invited to Cape Canaveral Air Force Base to see the launch of the rover in July.