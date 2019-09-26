New multinational crew headed to International Space Station

UPDATE: BAIKONUR, Kazakhstan (AP) – A multinational crew made up of an American, a Russian and the first space traveler from the United Arab Emirates has blasted off successfully for a mission on the International Space Station.

A Russian Soyuz rocket lifted off as scheduled at 6:57 p.m. (1357 GMT) Wednesday from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

NASA astronaut Jessica Meir, Oleg Skripochka of Russian space agency Roscosmos, and Hazzaa Ali Almansoori from the UAE were set to dock at the orbiting outpost six hours later.

The mission is the third spaceflight for Skripochka and the first for Meir and Almansoori. Almansoori is on an eight-day mission under a contract between the UAE and Roscosmos.

BAIKONUR, KAZAKHSTAN (CBS News)–A multinational crew, including NASA astronaut Jessica Meir and the first space traveler from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), is scheduled to launch to the International Space Station Wednesday, Sept. 25. NASA Television and the agency’s website will provide live coverage of the crew’s launch and arrival.

Meir, Oleg Skripochka of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, and Hazzaa Ali Almansoori from the UAE are set to launch at 9:57 a.m. EDT (6:57 p.m. Kazakhstan time) from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan aboard the Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft.

The four-orbit, six-hour journey will be the third spaceflight for Skripochka and the first for Meir and Almansoori. Almansoori is flying on an eight-day mission as a spaceflight participant under a contract between the UAE and Roscosmos.

The new crew members will dock to the station’s Zvezda service module at 3:45 p.m.

About two hours after docking, hatches between the Soyuz and the station will open and the new residents will be greeted by station commander Alexey Ovchinin of Roscosmos, NASA astronauts Christina Koch, Nick Hague and Andrew Morgan, ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Luca Parmitano, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Skvortsov.

Their arrival will increase the orbiting laboratory’s population to nine people until Oct. 3, when Hague and Ovchinin, who are completing a mission of more than 200 days, will return to Earth with Almansoori on the Soyuz MS-12 spacecraft. Meir and Skripochka will spend more than six months on the station.