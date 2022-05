COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — North Americans may be able to see a new meteor shower from May 30 to May 31, according to NASA.

“This infrared image from NASA’s Spitzer Space Telescope shows the broken Comet 73P/Schwassman-Wachmann 3 skimming along a trail of debris left during its multiple trips around the sun. The flame-like objects are the comet’s fragments and their tails, while the dusty comet trail is the line bridging the fragments.” (Photo Credit: NASA)

The peak time to catch this possible shower is around 1 a.m. on the East Coast, or 10 p.m. on the West Coast. NASA says that “some astronomers predict a dazzling display of tau Herculids could be ‘hit or miss'”.

More information on the tau Herculids can be found on NASA’s website.