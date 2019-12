ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – The CEO of Virgin Galactic says the space tourism venture is on the verge of making more history in 2020 following an “incredible” year of progress.

After going public this year, the company raised $450 million for Virgin Galactic’s balance sheet as it prepares for commercial flights once test flights are complete.

While Virgin Galactic has not announced a specific date for beginning commercial flights, it’s expected that 2020 will finally be the year.