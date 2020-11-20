WATCH: Meteor streaks across sky in Rio Grande Valley

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — Many people saw a meteor light up the night Thursday during a meteor shower.

The Leonid meteor shower peaked on Monday and continued throughout the week.

“The annual Leonids [meteor shower], caused by Earth passing harmlessly through the debris left by comet Tempel-Tuttle, peaks in the pre-dawn hours tomorrow,” the NASA Solar System account tweeted Monday.

The comet Tempel-Tuttle sweeps through the inner solar system every 33.3 years.

Video of the meteor captured by Rocio Cuellar

In 2019, the view of the shower was hindered for many by the light of the moon. This year, a thin, crescent moon was only 5% illuminated, making it easier to see the meteors. Below is a video of the 2019 display.