 

WATCH: Meteor streaks across sky in Rio Grande Valley

Science

by: Nathaniel Puente

Posted: / Updated:

Meteor seen in RGV (source: Rocio Cuellar)

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — Many people saw a meteor light up the night Thursday during a meteor shower.

The Leonid meteor shower peaked on Monday and continued throughout the week.

“The annual Leonids [meteor shower], caused by Earth passing harmlessly through the debris left by comet Tempel-Tuttle, peaks in the pre-dawn hours tomorrow,” the NASA Solar System account tweeted Monday.

The comet Tempel-Tuttle sweeps through the inner solar system every 33.3 years.

Video of the meteor captured by Rocio Cuellar

In 2019, the view of the shower was hindered for many by the light of the moon. This year, a thin, crescent moon was only 5% illuminated, making it easier to see the meteors. Below is a video of the 2019 display.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

74° / 50°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 74° 50°

Saturday

75° / 54°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 75° 54°

Sunday

73° / 53°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 73° 53°

Monday

69° / 41°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 69° 41°

Tuesday

69° / 49°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 69° 49°

Wednesday

73° / 55°
Showers possible in the afternoon
Showers possible in the afternoon 50% 73° 55°

Thursday

73° / 54°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 50% 73° 54°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

69°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

70°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

71°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

72°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

70°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

67°

6 PM
Clear
0%
67°

63°

7 PM
Clear
0%
63°

61°

8 PM
Clear
0%
61°

59°

9 PM
Clear
10%
59°

57°

10 PM
Clear
10%
57°

56°

11 PM
Clear
10%
56°

55°

12 AM
Clear
10%
55°

54°

1 AM
Clear
10%
54°

54°

2 AM
Clear
10%
54°

53°

3 AM
Clear
10%
53°

52°

4 AM
Clear
10%
52°

52°

5 AM
Clear
10%
52°

51°

6 AM
Clear
10%
51°

51°

7 AM
Clear
10%
51°

53°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
53°

58°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
58°

63°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
63°

67°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
67°

70°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
70°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories