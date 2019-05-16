Seale (AL) Teacher Awarded Kinetic Golden Apple

Seale, AL (WRBL) – Carlos Williams made a trip to Alabama to honor our latest Kinetic Credit Golden Apple Award winner, Cheri Piccioni. She is a 3rd grade teacher at Oliver Elementary.

Besides being an outstanding teacher, Piccioni has also found a way to boost the confidence of some of her students by braiding their hair to help them feel special. She stated that if she can boost her students’ confidence that she is doing the right thing as a teacher.

Principal Nancy Edwards of Oliver Elementary was also present to help honor Piccioni. If you would like to nominate an outstanding teacher, CLICK HERE.