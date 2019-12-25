Seale man killed in Christmas Eve traffic crash

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala (WRBL)- A Seale man lost his life in a Christmas Eve traffic crash.

Alabama Law Enforcement Troopers say 68-year-old Glenn Eugene Franco died at the scene, after the 2017 Kia Soul he was driving collided with a 1997 Ford Mustang.

First responders transported the driver of the Mustang to the hospital for treatment.

The deadly crash happened just after 4 p.m. yesterday on U.S. 431 at the Uchee Hill Highway intersection.  That’s about five miles south of Phenix City.

The investigation into this deadly crash continues.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories