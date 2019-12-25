Seale man killed in Christmas Eve traffic crash

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala (WRBL)- A Seale man lost his life in a Christmas Eve traffic crash.

Alabama Law Enforcement Troopers say 68-year-old Glenn Eugene Franco died at the scene, after the 2017 Kia Soul he was driving collided with a 1997 Ford Mustang.

First responders transported the driver of the Mustang to the hospital for treatment.

The deadly crash happened just after 4 p.m. yesterday on U.S. 431 at the Uchee Hill Highway intersection. That’s about five miles south of Phenix City.

The investigation into this deadly crash continues.