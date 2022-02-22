COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The search continues for a missing Buena Vista man who was last seen early Saturday morning. 23-year-old Jamarcus Bridges, who goes by the nickname “Duke,” has now been missing for three days.

On Monday, his family and friends from Buena Vista canvassed the Columbus area today for over three hours to hang up “missing” posters and talk to anyone in the area where he was last seen.

Bridges commutes to Columbus for work. He was last seen leaving his job at Aludyne-Columbus Foundry at 3:30 a.m. on Saturday.

He was wearing a dark blue hoodie, grey shirt, blue cap, dark jeans and work boots — shown in surveillance video from that day. Bridges is 5’6 and weighs 120 pounds. He was driving his father’s car, a black 2006 Acura TL with the Georgia tag RAK9384. Bridges’ family says they just want their boy home safely.

We don’t know if somebody wanted the car or what the situation was but we just want to say we do not care about the vehicle, we just want him. You can keep the vehicle, you can do anything you want with the vehicle, we just want him. About 50 people turned out this morning for the search for Bridges— and the family is now offering a 3-thousand dollar reward for anyone with information on his whereabouts. Jasmine Sales, Duke’s Younger Sister

His family is also working to spread the word on social media through the hashtag #bringDukehome. The family is asking folks in surrounding areas including Cusseta, Buena Vista and Phenix City to continue to keep an eye out for him.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of JaMarcus Bridges should contact the Buena Vista Police Department at the number (229)-649-3673.