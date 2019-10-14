Search continues for missing worker in New Orleans building collapse

NEW ORLEANS (CNN)- At least one person is still missing after a horrifying building collapse in New Orleans.

Two people were killed. The search for a third victim resumed Sunday.

“we have teams that are currently making entry as we speak,” said Tim McConnell, New Orleans Fire Department Superintendent.

Concerns over the building’s integrity delayed rescue efforts

“It’s not safe right now … it’s not stable, the area is unstable,” said New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

To stabilize the structure, authorities brought in a massive crane. Disassembled and transported overnight from a construction site nearly 100-miles away.

At least 112 people were working inside when the structure collapsed, officials said.

Thirty people were transported to hospitals for their injuries.