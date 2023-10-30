COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — An investigation is underway after two people were shot at a party on South Lumpkin Road over the weekend.

Police responded to the 1600 block of the road on Sunday at 12:38 a.m. Officers found a 19-year-old woman and 19-year-old man shot.

They were taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional. As of Sunday, they were listed in stable condition, according to police.

Police say multiple people at the party were involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. D. Battle at (706) 225-4340 or DBattle@columbusga.org. You can also call (706) 225-3161.