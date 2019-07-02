Body of six-year-old boy recovered from Chattahoochee River

UPDATE 07/02/2019 8:52 a.m.:

Authorities have recovered the body of a six-year-old boy who went missing in the Chattahoochee River Sunday night.

Jeremiah Melton, 6, was pronounced dead at 8:50 a.m. on Fort Benning, with the cause of death declared a drowning, according to the Muscogee County Coroner.

The body was found early Tuesday morning as Columbus Fire and Emergency Medical Services personnel began the third day of the search. The body was recovered near Oxbow Meadows Environmental Learning Center more than seven miles from downtown.

The boy fell into the river just after 7 p.m. He was at the island near the last rapid on the Chattahoochee Whitewater course when he was seen falling into the river.

The command center had moved down river south of the Dillingham Street bridge today. That’s more than a half mile from where the boy fell into the river.



Original Story

The search continues for a missing six-year-old boy who disappeared beneath the waters of the Chattahoochee River last night.

9 divers, helicopters and several agencies were on scene near the Dillingham Street Bridge since 5:30 A.M. Witnesses say they saw a little boy fall into the water yesterday evening near the “Wave-shaper”.

Two onlookers jumped into the water to try and save the boy, but the current was too strong. Right now crews are still continuing with the search mission.

“Witnesses had seen the child go into the water yesterday evening about 7 o’clock and we sent crews down here around 8 and we dove probably to about 10. and now we searched all day since daylight up to now and we will continue searching probably till around dark,” said Chief Keith Watson, Columbus Fire EMS Battalion.

Chief Watson says the search will conclude for today at 7 P.M and will resume tomorrow morning.