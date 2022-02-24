MANCHESTER, Ga. (WRBL) – It’s been six months since a 26-year-old mother, Olivia Fowler, went missing on August 13th, near Manchester in Meriwether County, Georgia.

The Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office, family, and friends are still searching for her, and they are asking for the public’s help in finding her. Fowler was last seen along Pebblebrook Road in Meriwether County wearing a tie-dye shirt, shorts, and flip-flops. Her personal belongings were left behind. She is small in stature, standing five foot two inches, and weighing one-hundred pounds. She has blond hair, hazel eyes, with an ‘I love you’ tattoo on her right arm.

Ground searches have been conducted, with no sign of the young mother. Her family says she would not leave her family and especially her children on purpose. If you have any information on the case, please call the Meriwether Sheriff’s Office at 706-672-6675.