Search for missing Beauregard man ends with discovery near Montgomery

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL)– The months-long search for a Beauregard man ends in sadness with the discovery of his remains over the weekend. His family has been notified by investigators.

Jimmy Lee Table, 56, was reported missing from his Beauregard home on July 25, 2021. His body was located Sunday afternoon about two miles from where his vehicle, a white 1999 GMC Yukon, was found abandoned on July 27, near the intersection of Alabama Hwy 110 and Alabama Hwy 108 in the area of Pike Road near Montgomery.

A further forensic examination is underway to help investigators determine his exact cause of death.

Please keep the family in your prayers.