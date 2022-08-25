LAKE MARTIN, Ala. (WRBL) A search is ongoing for a missing boater along Lake Martin Thursday morning.

Wednesday, Aug. 24, the person departed on a boat from the Wind Creek State Park at approximately 2 p.m. At approximately 4 p.m., other boaters reported an unoccupied boat near Wind Creek. The name of the individual believed to be missing has not been released.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Marine Patrol Division along with Park Rangers responded to the area and began a search. The search is ongoing and will be a joint effort conducted by Alex City Rescue along with Troopers from ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division.