VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – Valley police are looking for the person or persons who shot and killed a man Wednesday night at the Veranda Apartment Complex.

On May 31, around 9:37 P.M., Valley Police Department officers responded to a shooting and discovered the body of Ericsson Sandoval, a 27-year-old Hispanic male, who had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead. The motive and identity of the shooter remain unknown.

Sandoval, originally from Venezuela, entered the United States on July 5, 2022. Sandoval’s body will be transported to the Medical Examiner’s office in Montgomery for an autopsy.

This case is still under investigation. If anyone has any information concerning this case, please call the Valley Police Department at 334-756-5200 or the Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP, 833-AL1-Stop, or online at www.2156stop.com.