Search mission ends with child’s body found in river

A three-day search has ended in tragedy for the family of 6-year old Jerimiah Melton.

“We were able to find the 6-year old that went missing on Sunday afternoon. The body was found downriver, it was around the Infantry Museum,” said Bryan Watson, Columbus Fire and EMS Battalion Chief.

On Sunday around 7 p.m. a search was conducted where witnesses saw a boy fall into the Chattahoochee River. Two bystanders tried saving the boy, but unfortunately, the strong current swept him downstream.

“It’s absolutely tragic, it’s something that should’ve never happened and I can’t imagine the feeling for the parents because I have children of my own,” said John Rodriguez.

“Prayers are with the family, of course, no one wants to see someone in the community lose someone at such a young age,” said Mitch Schiller, resident.

Grief and sadness now lie with the family, including those who took part in the search effort. In the end, it was an outcome that no one was prepared for.

“A lot of these guys out here on this water, they have 6-year-olds, so it’s tough on them,” said Watson.

The outpouring of support from the community represents a sense of hope from this unforgettable nightmare. It was an exhausting search mission, but Watson says his team was not going to stop until they brought peace to the family.

“It only lasted a couple of days, but we were prepared to give the family closure, even if it took us 10 days,” said Watson.