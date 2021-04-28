Search on for new leader of Valley middle school after principal resigns

VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – The search is on for a new Valley middle school principal after the current principal at W.F. Burns Middle School announced his resignation on Tuesday. News 3 is working to confirm why the principal left.

Chambers County School Superintendent, Casey Chambley, confirmed to News 3 Principal Chad Smith submitted his written resignation Tuesday, April 27, 2021, effective immediately.

Chambley declined to add anything further, other than to say the search for Mr. Smith’s replacement will begin immediately.

News 3 has confirmed Smith’s resignation is NOT related to any criminal investigation.