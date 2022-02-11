Search stretches into day six for missing Alabama teen Jolee Kent

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WRBL) -The Millbrook Police Department is searching for a missing teenager, Jolee Elizabeth Kent.

On Sunday, February 6, 2022, the parents of Jolee Elizabeth Kent (16 YOA), reported their daughter missing. Kent’s parents stated they had last seen her on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at approximately 10:00 p.m. at her residence in Deatsville, Alabama.

Kent was last seen wearing pajama pants with a multi-colored T-shirt. However, her current attire is unknown. Kent is homeschooled and is known to frequent the Deatsville and Millbrook areas.

If you have any information regarding the location of Missing Person Jolee Elizabeth Kent, please immediately call the police or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password to dialog with investigators in case there is a follow-up question. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward.

MISSING PERSON

Jolee Elizabeth Kent

Age: 16

Sex: Female

Race: White

Height: 5’02”

Weight: 103

Millbrook Police Department

334-285-6832