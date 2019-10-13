Search underway for 77-year-old woman in north Alabama

News

by: Jordan Highsmith

Posted: / Updated:

Missing 77-year-old woman, Mary Doolittle Wright, Photo Courtesy/ ALEA

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are searching for a woman last seen early Sunday morning.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Mary Doolittle Wright.

Wright, 77, may be suffering from a condition that may impair her judgment. She was last seen at her residence in Moulton, Alabama around 5 a.m. on Oct.13, 2019.

Ms. Wright is traveling in a gold 2007 Ford F-150 bearing AL tag number 42AZ925. If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Mary Doolittle Wright, please contact the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 974-9291 or call 911.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

Trending Stories

Don't Miss