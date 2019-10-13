Search underway for 77-year-old woman in north Alabama

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are searching for a woman last seen early Sunday morning.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Mary Doolittle Wright.

Wright, 77, may be suffering from a condition that may impair her judgment. She was last seen at her residence in Moulton, Alabama around 5 a.m. on Oct.13, 2019.

Ms. Wright is traveling in a gold 2007 Ford F-150 bearing AL tag number 42AZ925. If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Mary Doolittle Wright, please contact the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 974-9291 or call 911.