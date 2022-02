McCalla, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing 17-year-old in McCalla.

Jordan Lisa Lynn Handy, 17, did not return home from work Thursday night, according to JCSO. Her car was later discovered at an air pump of a Marathon gas station off of Lakeshore Parkway.

Handy is described as being 5-foot-2 and weighing 106 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact JCSO at 205-325-1450.