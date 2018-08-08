SEC College Football Camp Tour: Auburn University

Auburn, AL. — The Auburn Tigers last won a national championship in 2010. Since then, their rivals at Alabama have won four titles.

Fans on the plains are getting restless for that first-ever playoff trophy, but the excitement for their team has reached another level since winning it all eight years ago.

“It’s like being in Disney World because we always stop by Toomer’s Corner,” 2nd grader Drew Schilder said.

In the fall, it’s a winter wonder land. But it hasn’t snowed Charmin white in January since the Tigers won in 2010. They came close last year but watched from the sideline as their rivals at UGA and Alabama squared off for the national championship.

“It’s been excruciating especially having to watch ‘Bama win them while we sit over here waiting,” Montgomery native Chris Moore said.

The wait might be over this year with the Tigers ranked in the preseason top 10 while returning 13 starters.

“I’m excited for the new players that are coming and also to see the old ones,” middle schooler Allie Russell said. “I mean we beat Georgia the first time and then we beat Alabama. Hopefully we’ll beat them both and then yeah we’ll win the national championship.”

Playing for SEC and national titles is now the norm for Auburn but Allie’s grandma, Betty, remembers when that wasn’t always the case.

“Well you know some years ago there were years where they were not that exciting but now it is exciting,” Betty Pickron said.

As the football team has gotten better, the Auburn family has gotten closer.

“A lot of fan bases like to make jokes about the family atmosphere, but we truly are one big family,” Moore said. “As soon as they strike up the music, the band starts coming out, the fans start going crazy and you start having Spirit circle around there’s nothing like it. Nothing like it.”