Athens, GA – In our first stop of the SEC Football Camp Tour, the WRBL Sports Team stopped by the defending SEC Champions the University of Georgia Bulldogs. The Dawgs are coming off one of the best seasons in recent memory, making it all the way to the National Championship game. The Dawgs ended up losing to the Alabama Crimson Tide in overtime. Now that they’ve tasted some success, Dawg Nation believe Georgia’s time is now. Sports Director Rex Castillo spoke with the Georgia faithful in Athens to find out how excited they are for the upcoming season.
SEC Football Camp Tour: University Of Georgia
by: Rex Castillo