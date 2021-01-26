SEC Media Days returning to Hoover in 2021, 2023 event to now be held in Nashville

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Southeastern Conference announced Tuesday that its annual Football Media Days will be held in Hoover this year instead of its previously planned destination in Nashville.

The Wynfrey Hotel will be the site for the media session where all SEC football coaches will likely attend and discuss the upcoming season. The event is scheduled for July 19-22.

The 2021 edition of @SEC Football Media Days is now scheduled to be held at the longtime home of the event, The Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover, AL, an adjustment from the originally scheduled site in Nashville. The Nashville event has been rescheduled to 2023. — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) January 26, 2021

Nashville will host the event in 2023, a decision that SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey says the ongoing coronavirus pandemic played a part in.

“Nashville’s success with the NFL Draft in 2019 was a point of attraction when we originally selected it as the site for SEC Football Media Days, but the current environment related to the virus will not allow us to explore some of the unique fan experiences we had hoped to pursue in Nashville for this event,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “With two years to prepare, we look forward to making SEC Media Days an even bigger event in Nashville in 2023.”

The SEC will decide the destination for the 2022 Media Days. Atlanta was set to host the 2020 event before the pandemic occurred.

The Wynfrey Hotel has hosted 18 of the last 19 Media Days.