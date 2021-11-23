SEC Pick ‘Em Week 12

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) -- Cecil Hurt, a longtime sportswriter and columnist for The Tuscaloosa News who covered Alabama football for nearly 40 years, has died. He was 62.

Hurt, who came to the News in 1982 and remained his entire career, died Tuesday afternoon at UAB Hospital several weeks after being admitted for pneumonia. His death was confirmed in a statement posted on his Twitter page.