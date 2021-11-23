 

SEC Pick ‘Em Week 12

by: , , , Javaris Harris

The WRBL News 3 Sports team is back once again to make their picks for Week 12 of the regular season. Here’s what the team thinks will happen

  • Auburn vs South Carolina – All pick Auburn
  • Arkansas vs Alabama – All pick Alabama
  • Charleston Southern vs Georgia- All pick UGA
  • South Alabama at Tennessee – All pick Tennessee
  • Vanderbilt at Ole Miss – All pick Ole Miss
  • Prairie View A&M at Texas A&M – All pick Texas A&M
  • UL-Monroe at LSU – All pick LSU
  • New Mexico State at Kentucky – All pick Kentucky
  • Florida at Missouri – All pick Missouri
  • Tennessee State at Mississippi State – All pick Mississippi State

