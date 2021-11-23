SEC Pick ‘Em Week 12

The WRBL News 3 Sports team is back once again to make their picks for Week 12 of the regular season. Here’s what the team thinks will happen
- Auburn vs South Carolina – All pick Auburn
- Arkansas vs Alabama – All pick Alabama
- Charleston Southern vs Georgia- All pick UGA
- South Alabama at Tennessee – All pick Tennessee
- Vanderbilt at Ole Miss – All pick Ole Miss
- Prairie View A&M at Texas A&M – All pick Texas A&M
- UL-Monroe at LSU – All pick LSU
- New Mexico State at Kentucky – All pick Kentucky
- Florida at Missouri – All pick Missouri
- Tennessee State at Mississippi State – All pick Mississippi State