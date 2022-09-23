It’s the 4th week of the college football season and the WRBL Sports team, along with WRBL Weekend News Anchor Kenzie Beach, make their picks for the upcoming slate of SEC football games.

SEC PICK ‘EM WEEK 4

Here are the SEC Picks for week four of the college football season:

Kent State at #1 Georgia – All pick Georgia.

Missouri at Auburn – Rex picks Missouri. Jack and Kenzie pick Auburn.

Vanderbilt at #2 Alabama – All pick Alabama.

#20 Florida at #11 Tennessee – Pierogi, our Puppy Pick of the Week picks Florida. Rex, Jack and Kenzie pick Tennessee.

Bowling Green at Mississippi State – All pick Mississippi State.

Northern Illinois at #8 Kentucky – All pick Kentucky.

Tulsa at #8 Ole Miss – All pick Ole Miss.

#10 Arkansas at #23 Texas A&M – All pick Arkansas.

New Mexico at LSU – All pick LSU.

Charlotte at South Carolina – All pick South Carolina.