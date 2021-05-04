 

Second arrest in Columbus teen’s murder

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Police have arrested a second suspect in the Nov. 15, 2020 murder of Columbus teenager Allen Toombs, according to a news release.

Columbus Police arrested Reginald Sharp, 20, on May 4 on an outstanding warrant in the case. Sharp will have a hearing in Recorder’s Court on May 5 at 2 p.m.

Toombs, just 16 at the time, was found shot to death at the railroad tracks on Conner Road and Cusseta Road. Toombs’s murder was the 40th homicide of 2020.

Police arrested Lilmarcus Ransome, 20, on Nov. 20, five days after Toombs was murdered.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Sgt. D. Kraus at 706-225-4374 or email him at dkraus@columbusga.org.

