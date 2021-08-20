 

Second Lee County elementary school announces virtual learning after COVID-19 surge

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Beulah Elementary School reverting to a blended learning system after a high number of COVID-19 cases. Students will work virtually from home while staff that is not quarantined or COVID positive will report to the school building from Monday, August 23rd, to Friday, August 27th. After-school activities are canceled. The school hopes to return to in-person learning Monday, August. 30th.

Another Lee County School, Wacoochee Elementary, is reverting to virtual learning after a high number of COVID-19 cases. 

Lee County Schools are requiring masks on Monday, August 23rd, after trying the first two weeks with masks being optional. The first five days of school, August 9-13, Lee County recorded 105 positive cases of COVID-19. Monday and Tuesday, August 17 and 17th, they had 88 positive cases, for a total of 193 cases in schools.

