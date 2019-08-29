Second murder suspect Christian Patrick Pleads not guilty in Recorder’s Court

The second man arrested for the murder of a community rap artist made his appearance in Recorder’s Court.

21-year-old Christian Patrick pled not guilty to killing 21-year-old Jaylin Williams on Wallace Drive back on August 1st.

Homicide Detectives say firearms and projectiles were recovered.

Security cameras from nearby homes and phone records place Patrick at the scene. Detectives say Patrick’s silver vehicle is shown in one of the surveillance footages.

Defense Attorney Stacey Jackson says the evidence presented is left questionable.

“One of those being is as a result of the search warrant, “Was there any weapons or firearms-related to this case that was found?” His answer was “No.” Also, I wanted to find out the result with the search warrant for my client’s car. It was verified there were no weapons, firearms or shell casings involving my client’s vehicle,” said Stacey Jackson, Defense Attorney.

Jackson says Patrick turned himself into police on Monday. The case is bound over to Superior Court.