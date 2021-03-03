Second smallest county in Georgia working to get entire county vaccinated

GEORGETOWN, Ga. (WRBL)- The Quitman County Health Department hosted a drive-in vaccination event where they were able to vaccinate 40 residents.

Quitman County is the second smallest county in Georgia, with a population of about 2,500 people.

“In the rural counties, some are very small and there may not be a CVS or a Walgreens available in that county for them to access to get a vaccine,” said Pamela Kirkland, PIO for the Georgia Department of Public Health. “So the county health department is the only place that they have to come to for vaccinations of any kind, especially the COVID-19 vaccine.”

The county has vaccinated about 680 people so far, which is about a quarter of the population.

Some people in Quitman County don’t have computer access, so county leaders and members of the community are working hard to ensure these people get the resources they need.

Carvel Lewis, Chairman of Georgetown Quitman County Board of Commissioners, says Quitman County may be small, but they’ve got the biggest heart. Patients delivered baked goods to the nurses as a token of gratitude for their hard work.

Chairman Lewis’ goal is to get the entire county vaccinated before the end of May.

“I want us to take advantage of every shot that is available to a resident of Quitman County,” Lewis said. “I don’t want to have any empty slots… I want them to be busy from open to close every day that we are able to vaccinate.”