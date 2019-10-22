Second suspect arrested in August 25 Mellon Street double murder

Columbus Police have arrested a second suspect in the August 25 Mellon Street double murder.

23-year-old Terrance Streeter was arrested and charged with two counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault.

On August 25 around 10:30p.m., the Columbus Police Department responded to the 400 block of Mellon Street Apt #2, in reference to two people being shot inside of the apartment.

Lyatray Buchanan and Lamonte Muff were located there and transported to Piedmont Medical Center where they both succumb to their injuries and passed away. Minutes later, police located Joshua Brown, a short distance away, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Brown was transported to Piedmont Medical Center. After multiple medical procedures, Brown survived his injuries. Police confirmed that Brown was shot during the shooting deaths of Buchanan and Muff.

Streeter’s Preliminary Hearing will be Thursday at 9:00 a.m. in Recorder’s Court.

The first suspect arrested was Earl Johnson, 37, who was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 16.

We are asking anyone with any information about the murders of Buchanan and Muff to please contact Sgt. DEXTER WYSINGER at dwysinger@columbusga.org or 706-225-4469.