COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A second suspect, Eurica Turpin, was arrested in connection to the death of 17-year-old Markayla Marshall. She is the sister of first suspect, Ceonna Turpin.

Marshall was shot on March 31 at Primus King Park on Staunton Drive. Following the shooting, she was rushed to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Two others were also injured in the shooting. Police say they both sustained non life-threatening injuries.

Ceonna Turpin was arrested on April 4 for one count of murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

Eurica Turpin was arrested during a traffic stop. She is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in the Muscogee County Recorder’s Court on June 6 at 9 a.m.