Second suspect in a July 2020 shooting makes first appearance in Recorder’s Court

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)-The second suspect in a July 2020 shooting on 16th avenue made his appearance in Recorder’s Court Wednesday morning.

Jermaine Robinson was charged with murder and aggravated assault. Lieutenant Jeff Krous told the court the shooting happened on July 11, 2020, on 16th Ave around 7:57 p.m.,

Krous said when deputies arrived to the scene they found a Jeremy Sewell from gunshot wounds.

Krous testified that on July 14, 2020, the first witness came by the police station and gave a statement. Krous told the court after gathering information from the witness’s statement, they were able to pull video surveillance. Investigators saw a grey sedan parked in front of the yard where the shooting happened.

Krous testified that the car belonged to Jermaine Robinson.

Krous told the court the witness told authorities Robinson and Sewell had a bad relationship. The witness also told authorities they would try to get a second witness in the shooting to give a statement to the police. Krous told the court a second witness came by and gave a statement.

According to Krous, witness two told authorities they saw Robinson and Sewell arguing over money and Robinson beating Sewell. Krous said witness two tried to intervene but Robinson began hittingthe witness with a gun.

Krous told the court after receiving statements from the two witnesses he spoke with Robinson. According to Krous, Robinson stated he and Sewell were friends. Robinson also said witness number two tried to shoot him so Robinson shot three rounds in self-defense.

According to Krous, witness two admitted to having an issue with Robinson because Robinson was dating his ex-girlfriend.

Robinson was issued with a no-contact order.

No bond was set and the case was moved to Superior Court.