Second teen arrested in deadly shooting at Wilson Apartments

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has made a second arrest in a deadly shooting that happened at Wilson Apartments last week.

Detectives say a 14-year-old male has turned himself in to police following the deadly shooting of Lamarion Wright.

Wright, 16, was shot and killed Friday at Wilson Apartments.

The suspect turned himself in to police at the Columbus Public Safety Building Wednesday afternoon.

He is being charged as an adult with Murder under Ga. Senate Bill 440.

The teen is the second person charged in murder of Wright. A 16-year-old male is also charged with Wright’s murder.

The 14-year-old’s preliminary hearing will be Friday at 8 am in Recorder’s Court.

The Homicide Unit is asking anyone with any information about this deadly shooting to contact Sgt. Donna Baker at 706-225-4296 or dbaker@columbusga.org.