Secret Santa pays off $20,000 in layaways at Auburn Walmart!

AUBURN Ala. (WRBL) – East Alabama Walmart’s Secret Santa is at it again! News 3 has learned the generous person visited Auburn’s Walmart Monday morning and paid off $20,000 in layaways focusing on accounts with toys for kids. The Secret Santa also did $8,600 in gift cards to be distributed to families.

Amberly Smith tells News 3 she is so grateful. The Santa surprise and helped her pay off $203 in layaway for her two children.

Amberly Smith of Auburn with the Secret Santa surprise for her two children.

“I am so thankful. We do all we can for our babies and this is just such a blessing. I am so thankful to the Secret Santa,” said Smith.

Walmart associates are in the process of calling families right now to share with them the good news!

The Secret Santa is believed to live in East Alabama but prefers to remain anonymous as they spread cheer to area children this Christmas season.

News 3 reported last year on the same Secret Santa working his or her magic at the Opelika Walmart.

“When customers quietly pay off others’ layaway items, we’re reminded how good people can be. We’re honored to be a small part of these random acts of kindness,” said a Walmart spokesperson.

Layaway is a payment plan allowing customers to choose gifts and pay for them over several months. The installment plan is oftentimes the only way families can afford to buy gifts for their children during Christmas.