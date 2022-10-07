GEORGIA (WRBL) – The U.S. Secretary of Defense has signed off on the recommendation of an independent commission to rename United States military installations that honor confederate officers. Georgia’s Fort Benning is among the nine installations included on the list.

Military.com reports Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin signed off on the Naming Commission’s recommendations on Oct. 6, 2022.

The name suggested for Fort Benning is Fort Moore, in honor of the Lt. Gen. Hal Moore and his wife Julia Moore.

Congress established the Naming Commission in 2021 to implement a plan developed to “remove all names, symbols, displays, monuments, and paraphernalia” that commemorate or honor the Confederate State of America or any person who served voluntarily the Confederate Army.

The memorandum from Secretary of Defense Austin said in part:

“The installations and facilities that our Department operates are more than vital national security assets. They are also powerful public symbols of our military, and of course, they are the places where our Service members and their families work and live. The names of these installations and facilities should inspire all those who call them home, fully reflect the history and the values of the United States, and commemorate the best of the republic that we are all sworn to protect.”

Other recommendations for new names are below: