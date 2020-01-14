Seeking answers: Woman found lying in middle of Horry County road with gunshot wound

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A woman, possibly hit by a vehicle, was found in the middle of the road during the afternoon near Green Sea with a gunshot wound.

Horry County Police are investigating the life-threatening injuries of a 20-year-old woman found on Mt. Olive Church Road and Bay View Road at about 2:07 on Monday. Police had received reports of a woman found lying in the road.

Horry County Fire Rescue arrived on scene and transported the victim to an area hospital. Medical personnel later determined that the victim had suffered a gunshot wound and had possibly been hit by a vehicle. Her condition is not known at this time.

HCPD Criminal Investigations Division was called in to take over the case.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call HCPD at 843-248-1520.