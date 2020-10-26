Self-Defense class for public offered in Opelika

The Opelika Chamber of Commerce wants to arm citizens with the knowledge to be able to defend themselves if they’re ever attacked.

A Self-Defense class is being offered on November 5 from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the Opelika Sportsplex and Aquatics Center.

The class is being taught by Sergeant Pam Revels of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Revels has conducted the Rape-Aggression-Defense (RAD) course for over 14 years and has customized a hybrid class using elements taught in the RAD sessions, along with general personal safety practices that are important in everyday life. According to the Opelika Chamber, Sgt. Revels is among the leaders in instructing personal safety courses in the east Alabama community. 

Those who attend this upcoming class will learn some of the basic moves and skills of self-defense.

 Attendees are encouraged to dress in athletic wear for this event.

Space is limited. Interested parties can register at www.opelikachamber.com by November 4th at 12 p.m.

