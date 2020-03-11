Self-quarantined Harris County teacher’s husband works in Muscogee County Jail, remains on job

The decision of a Harris County Middle School teacher to self-quarantine after attending a political rally over the weekend reached into the Muscogee County Jail.

The teacher was at the event featuring Congressman Doug Collins on Saturday. Her husband, a jail employee was also there.

It became an issue when Collins went into self-quarantine on Monday after being told he had come in contact with someone who had tested positive for the Coronavirus more than a week earlier.

Collins was at a conservative convention when he shook hands and took a photo with the person who has since tested positive for the virus.

The Harris County middle school teacher informed the school that she was going to self-quarantine. That became public Tuesday morning.

Her husband told his supervisors at the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office of his situation. That prompted the Sheriff’s Office to reach out for advice on how to best handle the situation.

That has led to the jail employee remaining on the job.

“We reached out to the Department of Public Health here in Muscogee County for their advice on the situation,” Sheriff Donna Tompkins. “Their advice to us was there are no positive cases of COVID-19 reported at the moment in Muscogee County. They did not believe a quarantine would be necessary.”

No Harris County schools were delayed or closed as a result of the teacher’s decision to self-quarantine.

The CDC guidelines on such a case are if you do not have direct exposure to someone who has COVID-19, your risk is remote.

Collins remains in self-quarantine. His staff reports to News 3 he feels fine and is showing no symptoms. His quarantine ends tomorrow.