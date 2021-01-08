Sen. David Perdue releases statement, congratulates Jon Ossoff on Senate victory

GEORGIA (WRBL) – U.S. Senator David Perdue in a statement conceded the runoff election to his Democratic opponent, Jon Ossoff, a day after the race was called by several news outlets.
Now that both Ossoff and his fellow Senator-elect Rev. Raphael Warnock are both the clear winners winners and both of their Republican opponents have conceded, the state still needs to certify the election results by Jan. 22.
With both of Georgia’s Senate seats flipped, the U.S. Senate will soon be under Democratic control, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris serving as the tie-breaking vote. Harris and President-elect Joe Biden will be inaugurated and take office on Jan. 20, 2021.
After running a tight race against his opponent, Sen. Perdue released the following statement congratulating his opponent:
“Bonnie and I are deeply grateful for the support millions of Georgians have shown us this year and in the six years since we first ran for the United States Senate. Serving our home state has been the honor of a lifetime, and I am very proud of how our team in Georgia and Washington, D.C. fought every day to deliver real results for all eleven million Georgians.
“Although we won the general election, we came up just short of Georgia’s 50% rule, and now I want to congratulate the Democratic Party and my opponent for this runoff win. Bonnie and I will continue to pray for our wonderful state and our great country. May God continue to bless Georgia and the United States of America.”Statement from Sen. David Perdue