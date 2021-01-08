Sen. David Perdue releases statement, congratulates Jon Ossoff on Senate victory

ATLANTA, GA – DECEMBER 14: Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) addresses the crowd during a campaign rally at Peachtree Dekalb Airport on December 14, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. As early voting begins, Perdue is facing Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff in a runoff election. The results of two Georgia Senate races will determine the party that controls the majority in the U.S. Senate. (Photo by Jessica McGowan/Getty Images)

GEORGIA (WRBL) – U.S. Senator David Perdue in a statement conceded the runoff election to his Democratic opponent, Jon Ossoff, a day after the race was called by several news outlets.

Now that both Ossoff and his fellow Senator-elect Rev. Raphael Warnock are both the clear winners winners and both of their Republican opponents have conceded, the state still needs to certify the election results by Jan. 22.

With both of Georgia’s Senate seats flipped, the U.S. Senate will soon be under Democratic control, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris serving as the tie-breaking vote. Harris and President-elect Joe Biden will be inaugurated and take office on Jan. 20, 2021.

After running a tight race against his opponent, Sen. Perdue released the following statement congratulating his opponent: