COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Georgia U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff introduced legislation this week that he hopes will counter the online trafficking of the opioid fentanyl.

Ossoff introduced the Fentanyl Trafficking Prevention Act last week.

Its aim is to crack down on fentanyl trafficking by holding social media companies accountable for failing to prevent the sale of drugs on their platforms.

Here’s what the senator had to say about it in an exclusive interview with WRBL.

“There is massive online distribution of these opioids,” Ossoff said. “And in particular, targeting children and adolescents. And social media companies need to be held accountable for facilitating that drug trafficking. They have an obligation to ensure this isn’t happening on their social media platforms.”