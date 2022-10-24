COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff was on post at Fort Benning Monday morning pushing legislation to improve child-care facilities across the military.

Ossoff is not saying that all military childcare centers are broken. But he says the system does need fixing.

He is sponsoring bipartisan legislation that would help the military improve the facilities.

And the Indianhead Child Development Center serves more than 80 children and was the backdrop for Ossoff’s message.

The senator supports a bill that would upgrade barracks and daycares across the military. He says there are maintenance issues at those facilities that have not been addressed.

“I want to make sure that every military family has access to these kinds of childcare facilities,” Ossoff said. “And that the childcare facilities are at the very highest standard. And I know that many are on the waitlist to access childcare facilities like this one. So, we want to improve and expand these facilities for military families here at Fort Benning and across the country.”

This is a long way from a done deal. Ossoff is working to get this into the Fiscal 2023 Department of Defense budget. The Senate is likely to take it up in mid-November.

“This is a big push,” Ossoff said. “This is an ambitious effort to do something that hasn’t been done in a very long time. And that is to fully resource the facilities like childcare facilities that take care of our military families. I think our military families deserve the best. Success is not assured here. But because I am bringing folks together from both parties, I think we have a shot.”

Ossoff enjoyed his time on post with the children in the daycare. He spent almost 10 minutes playing Legos with some of the kids.

“I love spending time with kids and Alisha and I have a baby daughter at home,” he said. “It’s so important that military families can rely on world-class childcare facilities. And there are childcare facilities at Fort Benning and across the country that need upgrades, and repairs. And that’s why I am leading this effort bringing Republicans, and Democrats together to upgrade childcare facilities for our military families.”