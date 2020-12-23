Sen. Kelly Loeffler to attend rally in Columbus

FILE – In this Nov. 13, 2020, file photo Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Sen. Kelly Loeffler speaks at a campaign rally in Cumming, Ga. Loeffler’s tight embrace of President Donald Trump and the far right while fighting to hold on to her U.S. Senate seat is not exactly what allies of Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp envisioned when he appointed her to the position in 2019. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler is scheduled to return to Columbus on Sunday, December 27. That word from the Muscogee County Republican Party.

Loeffler, who is fighting to retain her seat in Washington, faces Reverend Raphael Warnock in one of Georgia’s two runoff elections in January.

Loeffler is scheduled to attend a Defend the Majority Rally at the Doubletree Hotel from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. The event will take place on the hotel’s patio.

More than 1.6 million people have already voted early in the runoff election.