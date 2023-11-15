COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Billions of dollars’ worth of improvements are on the horizon for Georgia roads and more. On Nov. 15, the two-year anniversary of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, Sen. Jon Ossoff announced $1.8 billion would be allocated to improving surface transportation across the state in the 2024 fiscal year.

The money will go toward improving roads, bridges, highways and more to improve the safety and ease of travel in Georgia.

According to Ossoff, part of the budget will toward be reducing prevalence of railroad crossings in the state. The initiative, Ossoff said, will make it less likely that ambulances and other emergency vehicles get blocked by trains passing through when time is of the essence.

Allotments of the funds will be broken down by category, according to Ossoff. He explained the funds would then be distributed on a project-by-project basis determined by state- and local governments.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law was approved by President Joe Biden in 2021 and aims to improve transportation, as well as reduce pollution and increase internet quality and accessibility.